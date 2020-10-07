Chandigarh: Renowned wrestler Babita Phogat resigned Wednesday from the post of Deputy Director of Haryana’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Babita Phogat cited ‘unavoidable reasons’ behind her step. Phogat sent her resignation to the Principal Secretary of the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department. “Her resignation letter was received today,” a senior official of the department said..

In her resignation letter, Phogat mentioned that she had recently joined the department. However, due to some ‘unavoidable reasons’ she was unable to continue the government service.

Phogat could not be contacted over phone to ascertain the exact reasons of her resignation. However, sources close to her said she wanted to devote full time to active politics. She will also take an active part in the poll campaigning in the Baroda bypoll in Sonipat and the Bihar elections for the BJP, the family sources said.

Notably, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly polls from the Dadri constituency in Haryana.

Babita is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach. The Phogats became a household name in India after the success of the Hindi film Dangal. The film is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.