Cuttack: His passion for collecting foreign as well as Indian currencies has led 17-year-old Debarchan Dibyang from Cuttack city to have an enviable pool of coins from 160 countries and notes from 140 countries.

Debarchan belongs to Sikharpur area of Cuttack. He started his collection in a coin-album that he named as ‘My Mini Museum’. He aspires to collect currencies of all countries of the world. Along with studies, Debarchan has created his own identity as a young collector of currencies in the state.

“I started collecting notes and coins at the age of just seven. As my family members go for outing to foreign countries every year, this desire got aroused in me. My father had once taken us to Nepal and I got some currencies from there. That was the beginning of my journey. Later, I added some old coins of India to my collection which were then possessed by my grandfather”, Debarchan expressed.

“Usually, I ask my friends and relatives to bring currencies for me, whenever they go out to foreign countries on a tour. I also place orders for notes and coins through different websites. As of date, I have managed to collect some rare currencies belonging to Mughal era,” Debarchan adds.

Debarchan has been felicitated by different organisations and at several exhibitions for his hobby. He aspires to be placed in Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records as well, in future.

PNN