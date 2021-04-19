Nabarangpur: A young couple died by suicide allegedly after their relationship did not get the approval of their parents. The incident took place at Murtuma village under Umerkote police limits in Nabarangpur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police recovered the bodies of the two deceased Monday and sent it for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Sasmita Majhi (20) of Murtuma village and Jujesti Gond (22) of neighbouring Sanakumari village.

Some local passers-by spotted the bodies hanging from a tree branch near Murtuma village. They immediately informed the police and other villagers.

Family members of Sasmita rushed to the spot and identified the bodies as that of their daughter and Jujesti.

According to a source, Sasmita’s family members after coming to know about her affair with Jujesti had fixed her marriage April 23 with a youth of Umerkote locality. However, Sasmita was against the marriage as she was in a relationship with Jusesti for the last couple of years. So both decided to take the extreme step and ended their lives.

