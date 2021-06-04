Baripada: A young couple was found hanging from a tree near Dhanasola village under Rasagovindapur police limits in Mayurbhanj district Friday. The deceased have been identified as Baula Singh and Sima Singh of Darakholi village under the same Rasagovindapur police limits.

Sources said that some local residents spotted the bodies hanging from the same rope. As news spread, family members of the deceased reached the spot and identified the bodies as those of Baula and Sima. On getting information from the villagers, a team from Rasagovindapur police station reached the spot. They brought the bodies down and sent them for post- mortem.

Circumstantial evidences indicated the deaths to be a case of suicide. Villagers suspected the couple was in love and they might have decided to end lives after their respective families objected to their relationship.

However, the police said they are waiting for the post- mortem report to reach a conclusion regarding the cause of the deaths. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

