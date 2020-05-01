Udala: An Odia migrant worker returned Thursday night to Gendagodia village, his native place under Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district. He had travelled all the way from Mumbai on a cycle. The close to 1,600km journey took him 10 days.

The youth identified as Dibyaranjan Lenka was placed under quarantine on his arrival here. He will be kept in isolation for 14 days with officials monitoring his health.

Lenka informed that he used to travel from early morning till around midnight every day. He informed that at many places, the police had stopped him. However, when he explained his urgency to return home, they allowed him to continue on his journey.

“I was working with a textile company in Mumbai. A few days after the lockdown was extended, I decided to return home. With no travel option available, I decided to use my cycle,” informed Lenka. He said that he had started his journey April 20.

Lenka informed that at night he used to rest on the road only. “That way, I stayed away from coming in contact with others,” he informed. “As far as food is concerned, I requested people to help me. They willingly obliged,” he added.

Lenka was aware of the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. So he informed the Udala Police on his arrival here. Police then took him to a quarantine centre here where he will be kept in observation for the next 14 days. Lenka’s family has been informed about his arrival, police informed.

