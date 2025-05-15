Puri: A youth drowned in Narendra Pond Wednesday during the ‘Chapakhela’ ritual of the Chandan Yatra festival in the holy town of Puri.

Fire services personnel and lifeguards recovered the body, which was then sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem by Kumbharpara Police.

The youth remains unidentified, according to police sources. The incident occurred despite multiple safety measures implemented by the administration to prevent accidents and drowning.

In response to last year’s tragic firecracker mishap during the concluding ‘Bhaunri’ festival, which claimed the lives of 17 devotees, the administration had ramped up safety protocols this year.

PNN