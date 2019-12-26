Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Thursday arrested a youth on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl near a slum here Wednesday evening. The accused, Saudagar Das, 19, resides in the slum where the minor victim has also been staying along with her family.

Sources claimed the shameful incident took place when the girl along with her younger sister was playing outside, Wednesday. Das reached there and forcefully took away the girl to a secluded place and outraged her modesty. Meanwhile, the victim’s sister went to her residence and revealed everything before the family members.

However, Das had already fled the scene before her parents could reach the spot. Subsequently, Airport Police registered a case (238/19) on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family. Police swung into action, arrested the accused, and sent the victim and the accused to Capital Hospital for medical examination Thursday.

Das was sent to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected by the court here.