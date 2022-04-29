Mahakalpara: It is rightly said, where there is a will, there is a way. In a glaring example is Toofan Manna, a youth from Betabelari of Baulakani panchayat under Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district. Toofan’s dedication and hard work to pursue B. Tech is unmatchable.

After living in penury for years and facing innumerable hardships in life, the tough times could not detract Toofan Manna from his aspirations. Fighting against all odds, Toofan has adopted agricultural farming to fund his B. Tech degree and become an engineer in future. At a tender age, the youth has become an example for several others who sit idle and keep crying for job.

Toofan is the eldest son of Goutam Manna. Hailing from a below poverty background, Toofan’s father could only support the ambitious youth up to school with much difficulty. Being a good student, Toofan managed to grab a seat at an engineering college. He has been pursuing his B.Tech degree in a private college of Bhubaneswar and is a final year student.

But, it was impossible for his father to help him study any further. But, Toofan decided to create his own future and not burden his father. He took a patch of farmland four kilometres away from his house at Kiabaria and started farming. He put day and night in the farmland and studied at the same time. Even if it is a non-irrigated farmland, he has grown lady’s finger, brinjal, beans, maize, sun flower, tomato, chilli and many more vegetables.

He has been irrigating the crops by lifting water through pump from a nearby creek. He sells the produce in nearby markets at Ramanagar, Chhapali, Benakandha and Jagarijora, every day.

“I have to pay Rs 80,000 towards fees after my college opens. Lion’s share of the income is kept as savings for my studies and a small part of it is spent to meet the household expenses,” the youth said. The story of Toofan is an inspiration to youths who dream big in life.

PNN