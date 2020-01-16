MV-79: Fed up with the local administration’s apathy in resurrecting the lone park in this area of Malkangiri district, local youths have come together to give it a new look.

The park had been set up under the Dandakaranya project some 40 years ago. It has been a relaxing spot for people in the area.

However, since its inception, nothing has been done to maintain the park. So now it has the look of a jungle with plants and weeds appearing out of nowhere.

The part has become a favourite joint for anti-socials in the evening and in the morning cowherds use it as the grazing ground for the animals.

Locals had requested the administration on many occasions to clean the park, but to no avail.

The youths however, have not taken a step back in their intention to beautify the park. They are cleaning the park by removing all weeds and bushes after which they will construct a lane through the park for morning walkers. They also informed that they would plant some umbrageous trees and flower plants and would also illuminate the park.

PNN