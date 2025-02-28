Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zendaya is the latest addition to the fifth installment of the animated fantasy franchise C.

In the new movie, which will hit the screens in 2026, the Dune: Part Two star joins original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya will lend her voice to the character of the daughter of Shrek (Myers) and Fiona (Diaz).

Based on the 1990 fairy tale picture book Shrek! by William Steig, the franchise is a comedic and satirical take on classic fairy tales. It follows Shrek, a grumpy but kind-hearted ogre, and Princess Fiona.

The franchise released four feature films between 2001 and 2010. Besides becoming a box office hit, the first Shrek film became the first Oscar winner in the animated feature category.

Its success led to sequels Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010) as well as a spin-off franchise based on the character of Puss in Boots.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Walt Dohrn, who served as a writer and artist on Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third. He was also the head of story on “Shrek Forever After”, in which he also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin. Brad Ableson will serve as co-director.

The movie will be produced by franchise returner Gina Shay and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri.

One of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood today, Zendaya has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects that includes Dune: Messiah, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the fourth Spider-Man film, and the third season of Euphoria.

PTI