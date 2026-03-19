Bhawanipatna: A sudden Nor’wester turned deadly in Kalahandi district Tuesday evening, leaving one person dead and another critically injured after a tree collapsed on their motorcycle.

The incident occurred at Bachhi under Kalampur police limits when Rabishankar Majhi was travelling to Kumjor along Bijamara canal road with his uncle-in-law, Amar Majhi. Strong winds triggered by the storm uprooted a roadside tree, which fell on Rabishankar.

He died on the spot due to the impact, while Amar, who was riding pillion, sustained grievous injuries. Locals rushed to the scene and shifted them to the Jayapatna community health centre. Amar was later referred to Bhawanipatna DHH, where his condition is stated to be critical.

After the postmortem, Rabishankar’s body was handed over to his family members Wednesday. The storm, accompanied by high-velocity winds, disrupted normal life in several parts of the Kalampur block, with reports of fallen trees and minor damage to property.