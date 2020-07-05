Cuttack: As many as 11 members of a family residing in Manikghosh area in this city contracted the deadly virus at a marriage function they had attended.

Sources said that a family residing in Manikghosh area had organised a marriage reception feast some days ago. Among other relatives and friends, they had one from Bhubaneswar. Few days later, the person from Bhubaneswar had tested positive for the virus.

Hence all the family members were asked to be under home quarantine. Swab samples from 18 members were collected and of them, 11 reports came out to be positive for the virus Saturday.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

Notably, Cuttack district reported 94 positive new COVID-19 cases. CMC commissioner Ananya Das informed in a tweet that 74 cases are from Cuttack city itself. With this fresh addition, Cuttack city’s total number of positive cases has gone up to 190. Of which, while 166 patients are still undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, 22 have recovered from the disease. The death toll remains at two.

PNN