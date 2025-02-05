Bhubaneswar: Railway security personnel Tuesday recovered as many as 12 TNT explosive cylinders from a wagon of a goods train at Kantabanji railway station in Bolangir, police said. The incident sparked security concerns, with top officials of the GRP and RPF rushing to the spot. “Twelve TNT explosive cylinders were found at the Kantabanji railway station.

No case has been registered so far. The recovered items belong to the Ordnance Factory Badmal (OFBL) in Saintala,” ADG (Railway) Arun Bothra said. GRP sources said that two wagonload items of OFBL came from Maharashtra. While the items from one wagon were unloaded by the OFBL officials and taken to the factory, the other one remained unattended. Bolangir SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the recovered items were returned to OFBL officials after they produced the required documents. It may be a case of lapse on the part of the people who were receiving the consignments.