Jajpur: While the state government has been proactive for the protection, restoration and development of various religious sites, a 1,200-year-old Jagannath temple atop a hill in Balarampurgarh under Dharmasala block of Jajpur district has been left neglected. Parts of the ancient temple’s boundary wall collapsed during last year’s monsoon, and much of its paint has peeled off.

Despite repeated appeals from locals for its conservation, authorities have not taken any concrete steps, leaving residents distressed. According to available records, Balarampurgarh was established in 553 AD by King Balaram Singh. Since then until 1952, as many as 45 kings ruled the region. Known for their generosity and people-friendly governance, the rulers ensured peace even after India’s independence.

The royals of Balarampurgarh were known particularly for their devotion to worship Lord Vishnu and female deities. In 1326 AD, Radhapriya, queen of Athagarh estate and sister of Dasharathi Dhirabirabar Harichandan Mohapatra, a descendant of King Balaram Singh built a Jagannath temple on the foothills. When the structure deteriorated over time, it was reconstructed in the late 18th century. Another temple dedicated to Goddess Gadachandi is situated at Kusunpur near the foothills.

This temple was reportedly damaged during the invasion by Kalapahada but was later repaired through the efforts of Kusunpur villagers. Several other temples including those of Balunkeshwar, Gopinath, Patitapaban, Madan Mohan and Dadhibaman are also located around the base of the Balarampur hill. Reiterating that these heritage structures are emotionally and culturally significant to the region, locals have urged the government to intervene before further damage occurs. Rulers once played a key role in fostering religious devotion among the people, forging a close bond with their subjects.

In 2015, the ‘Nabakalebara’ ritual of Lord Jagannath was conducted at the Balarampurgarh temple under the initiative of royal Prabir Chandra Dhirabirabar Harichandan Mohapatra, with the support from local residents. Prabir Chandra was the 42nd descendant of King Balaram Singh. The state department of Art and Culture also undertook restoration of the temple’s boundary wall. However, the historic temple has since fallen into neglect and disrepair.’About 2 km away lies Ramgarh, another landmark on the Balarampur hill range. A small hilly stream flows through the site, adding to its natural beauty. Despite the hill’s rich heritage and scenic charm, stone mining mafias in the past attempted to destroy it.

Local residents say illegal black stone extraction has been halted due to strong public resistance. Villagers, including Manoj Kumar Dhir, Smrutiranjan Dhir, Chinmay Dhir, Sanjay Kumar Dhir, Anil Barik and Sagar Kumar Dhir say Balarampur hill could see holistic development if it were declared a tourist destination. They added that the historic village still lacks a proper road and its future depends on government intervention.