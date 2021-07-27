Kaliapani: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year old boy at Sansailo panchayat under Sukinda police limits in Jajpur district, police said Tuesday. The matter came to the fore after police arrested the alleged accused and produced him before a juvenile court, Tuesday. The boy was sent for medical examination along with the victim.

The incident occurred Monday when family members of the victim had gone out while her mother was working in the backyard. The accused strayed inside the house and raped the girl. The victim’s mother rushed inside on hearing the cries of the girl and caught the boy red-handed. The accused fled the scene while the girl’s father later lodged a complaint at the police station.

Since the incident, there has been tension in the village. Doctors have also said that special care needs to be taken about the girl who is traumatised by the entire incident.