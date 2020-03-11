Nuagaon: As many as 19 persons sustained injuries after a bus overturned on Khordha-Bolangir NH-57 at Dimirijhari village under Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district late Tuesday night.

The victims are undergoing treatment at Nayagarh district headquarters hospital.

The condition of three of the passengers are said to be critical. These victims were later shifted to a Bhubaneswar based hospital.

According to locals, at the time of incident, there were 41 passengers travelling in the private bus ‘Chandan’ bearing registration number CG11DB1676. The vehicle was on its way to Chhattisgarh after a tour of several tourist and pilgrim sites of Odisha including Konark and Puri.

The driver, somehow, failed to control the bus at Dimirijhari following which it turned turtle leading to the injuries.

Hearing the screams of the passengers, locals rushed to their rescue. Nayagarh and Nuagaon fire-fighters also reached the spot and joined in the rescue operations. Subsequently, they were rushed to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. Remaining passengers of the bus have taken temporary shelter at Dimirijhari school until alternate arrangements can be made. Local administration is in contact with the families of the victims.

