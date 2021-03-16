Siliguri (West Bengal): Two Chinese nationals were arrested Tuesday from the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri. The Chinese nationals did not have any official documents for travelling or entering India. The arrested have been identified as Nav Jang Jung (39) and Kai Leng (42), police said. The two Chinese persons had tickets for travelling to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained them at the airport after the Chinese persons were moving about suspiciously. They were later handed over to the police, officials said.

One of those arrested had a passport but no visa. The other could not produce any valid documents, police said. They informed the police that they had crossed over Monday to India from Nepal. They had then spent the night at a hotel in Bagdogra before reaching the airport in the morning, they said.

Two Aadhaar cards with Uttar Pradesh addresses have been found with them, police said. The matter is being investigated, they said. Police also said that the owner and staff of the hotel would be interrogated as to why they allowed the foreign nationals to stay without valid documents.