Dharakote: Two persons died and over 50 others were taken ill after an attack of severe diarrhoea due to alleged food poisoning. The victims and those who are ill had consumed ‘prasad’ and ‘pana’ during traditional ‘Danda Nacha’ festival at Bakharkata village under Dharakote block in Ganjam district, Tuesday night.

The affected persons have been admitted to Dharakote and Aska hospitals while several of them are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. The incident has come at a time when residents in various parts of the district are busy celebrating the famous ‘Danda Nacha’ festival.

The disease is said to have spread after the villagers consumed ‘prasad’ and ‘pana’ during the three-day ‘Danda Nacha’ festival and the ‘Chaiti Parva’ of the village goddess. The disease was also found to have spread in neighbouring Baradabilli and Olamba villages.

Medical officer MVK Ashok of Dharakote CHC has set up a temporary medical camp at the Anganwadi centre of Bakharkata village and started treatment of the affected villagers.

The medical team also asked the villagers not to panic and admit themselves for treatment. A mobile health team and officials of district infectious disease department also carried out an assessment to find out the reason behind the outbreak of water-borne infection.