Koraput: A special ration card distribution drive was organised Thursday at the Koraput Municipality, where 36 new beneficiaries received their cards under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The event was attended by MLA Raghuram Maccha along with Chairman of Koraput Municipality Lalat Ranjan sethy, Vice-Chairman Sabita Panda, and Executive Officer Gyanajit Tripathy, who personally handed over the documents to eligible families.

The initiative aims to ensure that all deserving citizens, especially those from economically weaker sections, are included in the welfare schemes facilitated through ration cards.

Speaking at the event, chief guest MLA Raghuram Maccha emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity in public welfare programmes.

“Our goal is to make sure that no family is left behind when it comes to accessing basic necessities like food grains and essential supplies through the PDS network,” he said.

