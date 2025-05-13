Bhadrak: Bhadrak Purunabazar police seized 37.5 gm brown sugar and arrested two youths in this connection during a patrol operation Sunday morning, officials said at a press briefing.

In the press conference at Purunabazar police station Monday noon, Additional SP Sambit Majhi said Sub-Inspector Priyabrata Biswal and his team received a tip-off about illegal brown sugar trade near Sahidabad bridge under Purunabazar police limits. Acting swiftly, the team cordoned off the area and arrested two suspects identified as Farzan Saha, 21, and Sheikh Dayan, 26, from Shankarpur Darjipati.

Police seized 37.5 grams of brown sugar, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones from the accused. A case (108/25) was registered and the duo was produced in court Monday.

Sadar SDPO Bichitrananda Sethy and Purunabazar PS IIC Sushanta Sahu were also present at the briefing.

PNN