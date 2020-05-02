Hatadihi: A bus carrying 56 migrant workers, including 45 from Keonjhar’s Hatadihi block, has left Surat town in Gujarat for Odisha. The bus is expected to reach Keonjhar Saturday.

According to a source, of the 56 passengers in the bus, while 45 belong to Kalinga, Rampas, Salania, Inchal, Shadang and Mareigaon panchayats in Hatadihi block, two are from Gohira panchayat under Ghasipura block, two from Kathakata panchayat under Anandapur blocks and seven are from Basantia, Naami and Bant areas in Bhadrak district.

Like many, the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus also rendered them jobless. They were not able to move owing to the lockdown.

That said, armed with special permission from Surat administration, the workers hired a bus by pooling funds and started their journey back home.

Keonjhar district administration, meanwhile, said that the returnees would be sent to quarantine centres set up in their respective panchayats. Their samples will be collected there and sent for COVID testing. If found negative, they will be allowed to go to their houses but not before completing the mandatory quarantine period.