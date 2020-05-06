Nayagarh: In order to monitor the state government’s preparedness against Covid-19, 5T Secretary VK Pandian along with Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra Wednesday visited the special COVID-19 hospital set up at Chandpur under Ranpur block.

Both of them reached the hospital at 9.30 in the morning amid tight security and inspected quarantine arrangements made for coronavirus treatment in different wards of the hospital.

They also discussed several issues pertaining to Covid-19 with the officials, it was learnt.

Nayagarh district collector Poma Tudu, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sweta Mohapatra, superintendent of police Pratyush Diwakar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.