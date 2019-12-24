Rajnagar: At least eight rooms which belong to Kasinath Singh at Gundi village of Sansarphala panchayat under Pattamundei block in Kendrapara district were reduced to ashes late Monday night. No casualty has been reported so far.

According to villagers, the fire erupted in a room. Before the family members could do anything, the blaze engulfed the entire house within a few minutes. Luckily, the family members managed to escape unhurt.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Property worth lakhs of rupees including jewellery and other household stuff were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap.

While the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, further investigation is under way.

PNN