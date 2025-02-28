As the Oscars 2025 is all set to take place March 3, 2025, fans across the world, including India, are very much excited to livestream the event.

This year the 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host this year’s Academy Awards, according to reports. This marks O’Brien’s first time as the Oscars host, though he previously led the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

Meanwhile, rapper and singer Queen Latifah will pay a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards. The announcement was made by executive producer Raj Kapoor during a press conference.

The Best Picture nominees for this year include Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and cinematic excellence.

With the highly anticipated event approaching, many are still looking for details on when and where to watch the ceremony. Read on for more information

When and where to watch Oscars 2025 in India?

For viewers in India, the prestigious Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Star Movies and JioHotstar starting at 5:30am IST on March 3, 2025. Those who miss the live telecast can still catch the ceremony later on JioHotstar through its live-streaming feature.

PNN