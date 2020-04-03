Bhubaneswar: Considering the importance of social distancing and some jails housing more inmates than their actual capacities, 989 inmates have been transferred from overcrowded jails to less crowded ones in Odisha.

In a bid to avoid spread of COVID-19 in cells, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha, has taken some steps and this transfer of 989 prisoners is one of them.

The number of jails in Odisha is 90. While these 90 jails can accommodate 18,012 prisoners, they have presently 17,519 with some jails being overcrowded.

This apart, a total of 1,873 under-trial prisoners lodged in various jails have been released on bail between March 1 and April 1. Similarly, 20 have been allowed to go on parole.

At the same time, 177 prisoners’ imprisonment periods have been cut short considering their well behaviour and they have been released before completion of their punishment, informed the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha.

Notably, in order to maintain social distancing and stop coronavirus affecting prisoners, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha, has already introduced e-visit and e-mulakat facilities.

PNN