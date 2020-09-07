Bhubaneswar: A youth was attacked by miscreants after he demanded back the money which he had paid for securing a job at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, sources said.

The victim, Kartika Kumar Sahoo of Jankia in Khurda has lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police in this regard.

As per the complaint, the victim came across the alleged conman, Jayant Kumar Khuntia alias Bapi at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He had gone there to attend a job-related interview in 2018. Khuntia told Sahoo that he could help him getting the hospital attendant job through his links with the senior authorities in the AIIMS.

On April 10, 2018, Khuntia received Rs 1.50 lakh in cash from Sahoo and promised him to provide the job within eight days. He again asked Sahoo to deposit Rs 5,000 in the account of his ‘Personal Assistant’ when he met Khuntia at his residence after eight days. Sahoo deposited Rs 2,000 more in the account of the accused for a surgical apron April 22, 2018. Khuntia also told the victim job aspirant that his joining letter and identity card were ready with him but the senior official in his contact left for New Delhi.

Later, when a frustrated Sahoo asked his money back, the conman along with his aides allegedly attacked the former at AIIMS and threatened with dire consequences. Sahoo had also reportedly lodged a complaint with the Tomando police against the attack but the cops did not take any action against the accused.

After more than a year, Tomando police reportedly asked Sahoo just four days back to file the complaint with Khandagiri as the place of incident falls under the jurisdiction of Khandagiri police station. One of the police officials also forced Sahoo to pay Rs 500 so that they can visit the conman.

Notably, Sahoo had taken a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh from a local moneylender by mortgaging his paternal home to pay Khuntia for the job.