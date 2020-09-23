Malkangiri: There was a time when development had completely taken a backseat in various panchayats and villages under Kalimela block of Malkangiri district, sharing borders with Andhra Pradesh. Backwardness of these areas was solely blamed on prevalence of left wing extremism. But situation has started changing slowly.

Now, NABARD has come forward to create livelihood for the tribals.

In an attempt to provide long term sustainable income to the tribal communities, the NABARD planted fruit trees in 500 acres of upland areas like Manyamkunda panchayat, Kusumput, Potteru, Baliguda, Pindikonda Dokunda, Rajgiri and Manyamkunda.

Such activities will ensure livelihood to 500 tribal families in these areas.

Grafted saplings of mango and cashew were planted on the land while cash crops have been raised around the plantation area.

NABARD has been paying for all – starting from wages of digging pits, to the cost of fertilisers, water and saplings. Wages are directly credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

NABARD has drawn an action plan of Rs2.99 crore for drinking water as well as irrigation for the plantation.

Beneficiaries are trained on plantation, and post-plantation maintenance and marketing of fruits after harvest.

“Our target is to ensure that 500 tribal families are benefitted. Each family has been taken as a unit. Fruit trees will be planted in one acre of highland belonging to each family,” Dharmendra Beuria, DDM, NABARD, said.

Beuria said that since they are not able to generate any income in the first few years they are being given support for cultivating inter-crops like vegetables.

“Our aim is also to create new forests, to ensure healthy environment and to promote fruit export to other states. This will ultimately help the beneficiaries to be self sufficient,” added Beuria.

The project will run for six years and the income of the beneficiary families will be augmented, said Biplab Mirdha, managing director of the project.

It may be noted here that Manyamkunda was once a Maoist infested area. There was hardly any development in that area. NABARD with the help of Netajee Development Society has taken up plantation activities and aalso cultivating moong (green gram) among others as inter-crop. Through these activities there will be socio-economic development of the people, experts opine.

An awareness programme on the drive was held in the presence of NABARD officials, many people’s representatives, beneficiaries and tribal leaders and members of the Society, Monday.

PNN