Bhubaneswar: Odisha stands at an important stage in its developmental journey.

Achieving inclusive and sustainable growth requires collective effort and active participation of enlightened citizens, thinkers and professionals, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, while addressing the annual convention of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Alumni Association Sunday.

Odisha, backed by its rich cultural heritage and growing aspirations, is making steady progress in education, infrastructure, technology and social welfare sectors, he said, urging members of the alumni community to contribute actively to the state’s development.

The governor said their engagement, through knowledge-sharing, support to educational initiatives, promotion of research and participation in policy discussions can be transformative.

“Your engagement can help create opportunities, inspire young minds and address contemporary challenges with innovative solutions,” he said.

The convention was held at the Veterinary College of Science and Animal Husbandry, under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

First Lady Jayshree Kambhampati was also present on the occasion.

Describing the gathering as a celebration of shared memories and intellectual legacy, he lauded JNU for fostering critical thinking, openness of ideas and a deep sense of social responsibility, adding that these qualities have remained the hallmark of the institution over the decades.

Highlighting the achievements of JNU alumni across diverse fields such as academia, civil services, public policy, science, media, literature and diplomacy, he said their contributions reflect both personal excellence and a commitment to larger societal goals.

OUAT VC Pravat Kumar Roul and Odisha Chief Information Commissioner Manoj Kumar Parida also addressed the occasion.

JNU Alumni Association president Sangram Keshari Mohapatra delivered the welcome address, while general secretary Manas Ranjan Nanda proposed a vote of thanks.

The governor also released a souvenir on the occasion.