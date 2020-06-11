Chennai: Malayalam icon Mohanlal along with Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Nani launched the trailer of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s new psychological thriller Penguin.

The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Malayalam dubbed version option, and it is set for an OTT release.

While Mohanlal sent his “Best Wishes” to the film’s team, Dhanush tweeted: “The extraordinary journey of a mother begins.Happy to release #PenguinTrailer and wishing the team the very best.”

Nani also took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy to launch the trailer of #Penguin.This looks very promising, intriguing and scary First day first show at home fix kitty @KeerthyOfficial.”

The crime thriller stars Keerthy as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones.

“Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on,” said Keerthy.

“As a mother, my character is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world,” she added.

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj and marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic.

The film streams on Amazon Prime Video from June 19.