If you feel like your hair isn’t growing fast enough—at least half an inch per month—you can, actually, speed up the process a bit. Now getting longer hair at home is absolutely possible.

It’s time to get rid of those expensive, chemical laden hair products, and say hello to natural remedies. Our hair is made up of a protein called keratin that is produced in the hair follicles. As follicles produce new hair cells, old cells are being pushed out through the surface of the skin at the rate of about six inches a year.

Here are the few things you should add to your shampoo to get faster hair growth.

Lavender essential oil: Add 3-5 drops of lavender essential oil to two tablespoons of shampoo and stir well. Lavender essential oil is well known to treat dandruff and hydrate dry scalp. This oil will also stimulate the hair follicles for healthier and fast hair growth.

Honey: It has rich antioxidant properties which prevent damage, keeping your scalp and hair healthy. Honey strengthens the hair follicles, curbing hair fall. Mix two tablespoons of your favorite shampoo with two teaspoons of raw honey.

Lemon: Adding lemon juice to your shampoo can treat all hair problems. Lemons are rich in vitamin C. The acidic nature of lemon helps tighten the hair follicles, curbing hair fall.

Rose water: It can aid in repairing hair’s damaged porosity. It acts as an anti-inflammatory, and with its natural antiseptic properties, it can reduce or lessen dandruff caused by fungal infections. Add a teaspoon of rose water to two tablespoons of your shampoo. Rose water promotes hair growth and soothes the scalp.

Sugar: Adding a spoonful of sugar will gently exfoliate the scalp whilst shampooing, removing any dead skin cells or build-up of dirt which also enables you to really cleanse your scalp and prevent against oily roots and promotes healthier hair.

PNN