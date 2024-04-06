New Delhi: The advance booking for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Siddharth Anand, is now open, the makers announced Wednesday.

The action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of “Sultan” and “Bharat” fame, will be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

“Our #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan are all geared up to double your dose of entertainment and action. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advance bookings open now… Experience it in 3D and IMAX IN CINEMAS this Wednesday,” read a post by Pooja Entertainment.

Our #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan are all geared up to double your dose of entertainment and action🤜🤛 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advance bookings open now: https://t.co/3g36xFrY6d Experience it in 3D and IMAX IN CINEMAS this Wednesday!#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10… pic.twitter.com/8NoG7cQ9kC — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) April 6, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. The film also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

At the box office, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will have a clash with Maidaan, a period sports drama headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film, also releasing on April 10, is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.