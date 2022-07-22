Mumbai: The Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period action film Shamshera opened in theatres Friday and Alia Bhatt can’t contain her excitement. Alia, who herself has two big releases lined up so far – mythological fantasy adventure film Brahmastra and the streaming film Darlings, took to her Instagram to show appreciation for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress posted a picture of herself on her Instagram with the caption: “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

In the picture, Alia can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt that reads Kapoor in Devnagri, she has eyes closed and appears to be listening to music with earphones plugged in. The actress paired her t-shirt with an earthy coloured jacket.

Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan too wrote of praise for Ranbir in the comments section of the post: “What a dhamakedaar film Don’t miss it.”

Alia and Ranbir got married April 14 after dating for almost five years. The love story, which started on the sets of the duo’s upcoming film, Brahmastra finally came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly fifty guests.

The first part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is all set to arrive in cinemas September 9, 2022 but before that, Alia’s Darlings which she has co-produced will drop on Netflix August 5.