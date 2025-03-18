Apart from being trolled on social media, Pakistani actors often make headlines for their shows and statements. Currently, Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor’s remark about polygamy, made in front of his wife Ayeza Khan, has become the talk of the town, leading to heavy trolling on social media.

In a viral video circulating online, Danish was discussing polygamy i.e., having more than one marriage. During the show, he stated in front of his wife, Ayeza, “It is out of love and respect for her that I want to spend my life only with her.” Following this, the host praised Danish, saying, “When someone has a wife like Ayeza, why would they need anyone else?”

However, Danish went on to say, “I am allowed to marry four times. The fact that I am not doing it is a different matter, but this is a right granted to me by Allah, and no one can take it away from me. I say this in front of her as well, and today, I am saying it in front of everyone.”

The video was shared by the Pakistani Instagram page Green Entertainment, sparking numerous reactions. One user commented, “Come on, brother. He’s not doing it right now, which means he might in the future.” Another wrote, “She loves him so much. She went to Hajj and got emotional while talking about being with him forever, and here Danish is saying, as if he’s doing her a favor, that he has the right to marry four times but is choosing not to—for now.”

A third user remarked, “Why even bring up multiple marriages? She should have responded by saying she is also allowed to get divorced but is choosing not to. I’m glad I never followed him. He should learn from Fawad.”