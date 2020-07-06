Pune: Twelve COVID-19 patients were injured n Monday when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a care facility near Bavdhan here in this city, police said. All the injured COVID-19 patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Police also informed that none of the COVID-19 patients have suffered serious injuries.

“An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towards the Balewadi-based COVID-19 isolation facility from Kothrud when it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-Mumbai Highway,” said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadi police station.

It should be stated here that Maharashtra is one of the worst hit COVID-19 states in India. So far more than two lakh people have been infected by the virus in Maharashtra. The state has also reported more than 8,800 deaths with a substantial number of fatalities being policemen and doctors.

The overturning of the ambulance happened at a sparsely-populated area. Hence officials said that it will not affect people in any way.

