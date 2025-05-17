Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong, Odisha government Saturday said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant coordination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state has also reportedly ramped up surveillance and testing across the state as a precautionary measure.

Director of Public Health, Nilakantha Mishra, told reporters that the state was also in discussion with the World Health Organisation and, so far, there was no information about any new COVID-19 variant. He said that cases had increased in some countries due to waning antibodies and a few deaths had also been reported.

“However, no special alert had been issued in India yet,” Mishra said. He added that the state was in regular contact with the central government and would share any updates or guidelines with the public as they were received.

He further informed that although Odisha has not reported any new COVID-19 cases for an extended period, the state continues to maintain strict vigilance. Testing is actively being conducted at district headquarters hospitals, government medical colleges, and other public healthcare facilities.

Urging citizens not to panic, Mishra emphasised the importance of preventive measures and continued vigilance to avoid a potential resurgence.

