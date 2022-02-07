New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has requested AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to accept ‘Z’ category protection. The suggestion has come from the government after a recent attack on the car of Asaduddin Owaisi. Shah said Monday that Owaisi still faces security threat.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, the home minister said the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

The minister said that Owaisi had been offered security in the past too. A government assessment has found that Owaisi still faces security threat.

“We have reassessed the security of Owaisi. We have provided him in Delhi a bullet-proof car under all India level ‘Z’ category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the basis of assessment,” Shah said.

“As per the verbal information sent by Owaisi to us, he has refused to take security. I request Shri Owaisi through this House to take the security immediately and address our concern (about his safety),” Shah said in the Upper House.

Shah also told the House that the Ministry of Home Affairs has received a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the attack.

“The central government has issued directions to provide security to Owaisi many times earlier also. Telangana Police and Delhi Police remained unsuccessful in providing security to Owaisi due to his unwillingness for that,” the minister pointed out.

Shots were fired at the car of the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), February 3, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered. Owaisi had reached Delhi safely after the incident.

Shah informed the House that the AIMIM leader did not have a scheduled programme in Hapur. No prior information was sent regarding his visit to the district control room. “Local police inspected the site of the incident and arrested two accused and also recovered two pistols and an Alto car. A forensic team is investigating the site of the incident and the (recovered) vehicles. Evidence is being collected,” Shah said.

“Uttar Pradesh Police are also interrogating the two accused. The law and order situation is normal in the district. They are on high alert,” Shah added.