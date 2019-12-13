Mumbai: Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is an established travel blogger and also a social media celebrity who is quite active on Instagram.

She is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and businessman Aloke Sharad Panday (also known as Chikki Panday).

It is also said that Alanna is hotter than Ananya and to some extent, we tend to agree owing to her sensual appearance and her sexy beach pictures often found doing rounds in the social media platform.

Alanna is a graduate from London College of Fashion and no wonder her unique sartorial choices are already making news. The diva is currently working with ace designer Manish Malhotra as his muse on an upcoming project.

Alanna has more than 400k followers on Instagram. She has been raising temperatures with her stylish and glamorous pictures. Alanna never fails to impress fans with her stunning avatar.

Being a star among netizens, Alanna has already created her place in the youngsters’ hearts by posting her hot pictures on the social networking platform Instagram.

Take a look of her hot pictures: