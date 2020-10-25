Malkangiri: Anti-Maoist posters opposing the killing of civilians by the red-wings surfaced Sunday in various parts of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district. The posters were released by the ‘Adivasi Ekta Samiti’ association.

The posters condemned the violent activities of Maoists and urged them to stop terrorising people. “Stop unleashing violence and killing innocent villagers and youths in the tribal-dominated areas including Swabhiman area on suspicion of police informers,” the posters said.

Sources revealed that in the last bone year, the Maoists have allegedly killed four civilians. The members of the red rebels killed a person October 20 suspecting him to be a police informer at Khajuriguda area under Jodamba police station limits of Malkangiri district. The ultras also roughed up two other persons from the village who were allegedly supporting the deceased in his work.

The deceased has been identified as Das Khemudu and the injured ones are Sana Hantal and Samuru Khila.

Sources said 25-30 ultras barged into the house of Das Khemudu and dragged him out Tuesday night. They accused him of passing information about them to the police and thrashed him mercilessly before killing him. They also thrashed Sana Hantal and Samuru Khila who are the neigbours of the deceased.

