Ever since his divorce from actress Malaika Arora, actor Arbaaz Khan has been grabbing headlines for his relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

The couple has made a lot of public appearances lately with Arbaaz admitting that he is indeed in a relationship.

He said, “You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions. You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to…everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe a little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know.”

Giorgia has been accompanying the actor-director at social events suggesting that Arbaaz has finally found love again.

The Italian model who has also made appearances in Hindi cinema was last seen in the 2017 film ‘Guest iin London’.

“To your day happy happy bday rockstar @arbaazkhanofficial #happybirthday #happybdayboy”,” she wrote on Instagram.

Check out some of the most stunning pictures of Giorgia Andriani below:

