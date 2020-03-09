Mumbai: Post divorce with actress Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been grabbing all the attentions when rumours about him dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani started doing the rounds on social media corridors.

Giorgia Andriani has been teasing fans with her stunning pictures. Arbaaz Khan finally opened up about his relationship and confirmed that he’s dating Giorgia Andriani.

Arbaaz Khan was the cynosure of all eyes during Ganesh Chathurti when he made a joint appearance with his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. This has surely raised excitement and now rumours about marriage have also started surfacing.

Giorgia is a fitness freak and makes sure to hit the gym every day in order to maintain her sizzling body. She also keeps sharing her video and pictures which go viral in no time.

Take a look:

If reports which are making rounds are anything to go by, then Arbaaz is currently introducing her to all his industry friends which would help her make a career in films. She has worked in several commercials and endorsements too.

Born 20 June 1989, Giorgia is known for her work in Guest in London (2017) and I Love You Truly (2017).