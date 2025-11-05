The November night sky is set to deliver one of its most stunning sights as the Beaver Moon — 2025’s biggest and brightest Supermoon — rises Wednesday evening. It marks the second in a rare series of three consecutive Supermoons appearing this year, following October’s and preceding December’s.

A Supermoon happens when two cosmic events align: a full moon and the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. Because the Moon’s orbit is slightly elliptical, sometimes it travels nearer to Earth. When a full moon coincides with this point, it seems up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than when it is farthest away at apogee.

This Wednesday, the Moon will reach perigee at 6:50 pm IST, coming within 356,980 kilometres of Earth — the closest approach since February 2019, when the so-called Snow Moon passed just 134 kilometres nearer. For viewers in India, the full Beaver Moon will rise in the east around dusk and remain visible all night, glowing brightest a few hours after midnight. The best time to watch will be about 30 minutes after sunset when the Moon appears low on the horizon and richly golden.

Astronomers note that the Moon completes an orbit around Earth roughly every 27 days, while its full cycle of phases lasts about 29.5 days. Only when these two rhythms align precisely does a Supermoon occur. These events happen a few times each year, but a three-month streak, as seen now, is relatively rare.

Next month’s full moon in December will be the final Supermoon of 2025, followed by another in January 2026, creating an extended sequence of four in a row. Even closer Supermoons are expected in December 2026, February 2028, and March 2029.

For now, November’s Beaver Moon stands out as a celestial favourite. Whether you are a casual observer or an astronomy enthusiast, tonight’s moonrise offers a simple reminder of Earth’s graceful partnership with its only natural satellite — and a perfect excuse to step outside and marvel at the night sky.

PNN