Bhubaneswar: In a heartwrenching incident, the bodies of a couple and their 15-month-old girl child were found hanging under mysterious circumstances Thursday morning inside a house at Chintamaniswar locality under Laxmisagar police limits of Bhubaneswar.

According to a police source, the couple belonged to Maharashtra and was staying in the house on Plot No-1508 of Chintamaniswar on a monthly rent basis. The deceased were identified as Tushar Rajendra Jagtab, his wife Nila Jagtab and their minor daughter Sibinya. However, the cause of their death has not been ascertained yet.

On being informed by local residents, Laxmisagar police reached the spot, recovered the three bodies and sent to Capital Hospital in Unit-6 for post-mortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe, the official stated.

“It is suspected that the untimely deaths were fallout of a family feud. Some local residents have informed that the couple frequently used to indulge in altercations. As it appears prima facie, they have committed suicide along with their baby following a scuffle,” the official said.

More details are awaited.

PNN