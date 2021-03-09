Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is all set to start shooting for her new film Mr Lele. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Initially, when the film was conceptualized, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were slated to act in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. However, that cast did not work out and a new set of actors were roped in along with Bhumi for the film. Bhumi was last seen in the social comedy Badhai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

“It’s an exciting project bringing three young talents of Bollywood together. Bhumi has loved the way her character is written and hence, got back to the film yet again,” a source has been quoted as saying by ‘Pinkvilla’. The source also said that Vicky is wanting to experiment with comedy and that is why has agreed to do the film. The shooting of the film will start very soon, the source informed.

The film is a comic thriller and Vicky’s character is that of a Maharashtrian middle class person. However details of Bhumi and Kiara’s roles have been kept under wraps,” the source added.

The source however, asserted that both the female leads have strong characters in the film. Both Vicky and Kiara have previously worked together in Lust Stories. They won appreciation for the work and they are now all ready to get back on a big screen entertainer. Bhumi on the other hand has been showcasing her versatility by switching from one space to the other over the last few years.

Mr Lele is being produced by Karan Johar and preparations are underway so that shooting can begin as quickly as possible. An official announcement will soon be made regarding the launch of the film, the source informed.