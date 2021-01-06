Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh, a popular singer and actor, both in the Punjabi and Hindi film industry turns a year older today. Diljit is a popular name in Punjabi industry. Now Diljit is showing his charm in Hindi films too.

Not only songs but he has also acted in films. He made his foray into Hindi movies with Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab. He was last seen with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. On the occasion of his birthday let us tell you unknown facts related to him.

Diljit Dosanjh was born in Dosanjh Kalan village under Jalandhar district of Punjab. His father’s name is Balbir Singh and mother’s name is Sukhwinder Kaur. Diljit’s father is a retired employee of Punjab Roadways.

In the early days, Diljit used to sing in kirtan. Diljit started his career with his Punjabi album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004. Then in 2009, Diljit sang Goliyan song, which made him an international star. Diljit entered the world of acting through the 2011 film The Lion of Punjab.

After this, Diljit’s character in the Punjabi film was highly appreciated by Anurag Singh. After this film, Hindi films were also opened for Diljit. In 2016, Diljit played the lead role in director Abhishek Chaubey’s famous Hindi film Udta Punjab. From this film, he entered as an actress in Hindi film industry. He was awarded the Filmfare and IIFA Award for ‘Best Debut Actor’ for his role in the film.

From then onwards Diljit began to be counted among film actors. After Udta Punjab, Diljit appeared in the film Phillauri alongside Anushka Sharma. In the year 2018, he played Sandeep Singh in the film Soorma, based on the life of former Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. After this, Diljit also appeared in the blockbuster film Good Newwz (2019).

In 2020, he is appeared in social satire Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.