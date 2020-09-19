Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: After 20 long years, an Odia MP has presided over the Rajya Sabha proceedings. Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra debuted as Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha Saturday.

According to reports, the MP from Odisha presided and conducted the proceedings in the Upper House of the Parliament, during the discussion on Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 Bill.

MPs cutting across party lines felicitated and congratulated Patra for debuting as Vice Chairman when he took the chair. Several Rajya Sabha MPs extended their best wishes and remarked that, despite being one of the youngest MPs in the House, he conducted the proceedings in a very polite manner and with utmost patience.

Sasmit Patra dedicated this significant occasion to his leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

Notably, Patra is a member of the Parliament representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since June 28, 2019. He has been appointed as chief whip of the party.

PNN