Balasore: The process to nominate a candidate for the Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency bypolls by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is on. However, there are news doing the rounds that infighting within the BJD is affecting the process. The BJD however, has ruled out all such allegations.

There had also been rumours that BJD MP from Balasore, Rabindra Jena may quit the party. However, he has ruled out any such development. Jena has said that he is the district president of the party and he will continue to work for BJD in future also. There is no chance of quitting the party, he said.

“I am not keen to contest the bypoll. I have been appointed as the district president, I will work along with other BJD members for the candidate whom the party supremo nominates,” Jena said.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Pratap Jena had a closed-door meeting with former Balasore Sadar MLA Arun Dey. Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Dey said he will not contest the bypolls. “I have won elections for five times from this Assembly constituency. So I will not contest again,” Dey said.

Sources said former Minister and BJD vice-president, Debi Prasad Mishra would have been made in-charge of the Balasore bypoll. However, a recent CBI raid at his residence has spoilt his chances as the BJD does not want a controversial person to lead the party in Balasore.

Meanwhile social media is abuzz with the news that actor Arindam Roy will be BJD’s candidate for Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency bypoll. Roy however, has dismissed the news as ‘baseless rumour’.

PNN