Bhubaneswar: Odisha unit of BJP Saturday demanded the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner to make a fresh list of people affected by severe cyclonic storm Fani for the distribution of house damage assistance to the affected people.

A delegation of the party led by Party Vice President Samir Mohanty told the SRC that there was large scale irregularities in the preparation of the list of affected people and demanded to make the list public.

The BJP leader said as per the list out of 3.89 lakh houses damaged in 14 districts the government has decided to provide an assistance of Rs 95,000 to each of the badly damaged 1.89 lakh houses.

Mohanty alleged that while the people whose houses were actually damaged did not find a place in the list, on the other hand, the ruling party has included the names of the beneficiaries on party basis for the house building assistance depriving the people whose houses were actually damaged in the cyclone.

The BJP leaders demanded a fresh list of beneficiaries be prepared so that the people whose houses were actually damaged in the cyclone would get the assistance.

They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided central assistance of Rs 3,388 crore in three phases for the FANI cyclone victims but the state government has distributed the assistance on partisan basis depriving the people affected by the cyclone.

(UNI)