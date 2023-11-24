Bhubaneswar: Members of the opposition BJP and Congress Friday staged a walkout from the Odisha Assembly by expressing their dissatisfaction over the reply of Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi to the debate on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on the selling of land by the Scheduled Tribe (ST) people to non-tribals in scheduled areas.

The Minister in his reply said the decision for transfer of land by tribals to non-tribals was unanimously taken by the Tribal Advisory Council at its meeting July 11, 2023. On the advice of the law department it was approved by the cabinet November 14, with a rider that after the transfer of land the individual should not be landless.

Notably, the cabinet November 14 approved a proposal to amend the Orissa Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 which prohibits transfer of land owned by ST to non-tribals in scheduled areas.

As per the cabinet decision, a tribal with the permission of the sub-collector or a member of the ST community can transfer a parcel of land to a non-tribal for agricultural or industrial purposes, gift or exchange the land for public purposes or obtain a loan by mortgaging the land in a financial institution for agriculture, construction of house, higher studies of children, self-employment or business. If the Sub collector did not give permission, the land owner can move the Collector within six months. The decision of the Collector will be final.

But, the decision was opposed by opposition parties.

Taking into consideration the concerns of various sections of people, the Cabinet today decided to send it to Tribal Advisory Council for reconsideration, the minister said.

Not satisfied with the minister’s reply, the opposition members walked out of the house.

The opposition members dubbed the government as anti-tribal and accused it of conspiring to grab tribal land and make them landless by amending the law.

Participating in the discussion on the admissibility of an adjournment motion, opposition members said the state government has no concern for tribals even though it claims to have rolled out several schemes for the tribes.

Both the BJP and the Congress demanded for the immediate withdrawal of the decision by the government.

Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi alleged that instead of protecting the tribals, the government by amending the law was conspiring to snatch the land from the tribals and to make them landless. He said tribals would lose their identity if it was implemented.

Majhi was supported by his party colleagues Naba Charan Majhi and Nityananda Gond, who alleged that though there is a provision that the TAC should meet at least twice a year but it meets only when the election comes.

CS Raazen Ekka and Tara Prasad Bahinipati of Congress also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the decision and implementation of the PESA in the state.

However, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Shashi Bhushan Behera of the Treasury bench defended the government and talked about various welfare schemes launched by the government for the benefit of the tribals.

