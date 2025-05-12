Bhubaneswar: To thank Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for “doubling the income of cultivators,” the state BJP Krushak Morcha will organise mega farmers’ rallies across the state from Tuesday.

According to the Morcha, Majhi has been tirelessly working for farmers’ welfare since taking oath in June last year.

Morcha president Maheshwar Sahu Monday said the rallies will be held at Chandbali in Bhadrak district May 13, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district May 15, Jagatsinghpur May 17, Angul May 18, Subarnapur May 20, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district May 22, Rayagada May 26, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district May 28, Sundargarh May 30 and Dhenkanal May 31.

He added that Majhi and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krishna Chandra Patra will participate in these events.

“Several other dignitaries, including state and central ministers, MPs, MLAS, and senior BJP leaders will also attend the rallies,” he said.

“Majhi has ensured that farmers receive Rs 3,100 per quintal as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. While the central government fixed the MSP at Rs 2,300, the state government provided an additional Rs 800 per quintal”, Sahu added.

The Morcha also lauded the state government for the smooth procurement of 74 lakh metric tons of paddy from 17 lakh farmers during the Kharif season.

“This initiative is a groundbreaking step toward improving the financial status and morale of farmers,” Sahu said.

PTI