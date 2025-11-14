Nuapada: BJP’s Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada bypoll by a margin of 83,748 votes, securing 1,23,869 votes.

Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi finished second with 40,121 votes, while BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria came third with 38,408 votes.

Dholakia’s vote share stood at 58.27 per cent, followed by Majhi with 18.87 per cent and Chhuria with 18.07 per cent.

The Election Commission is, however, yet to update the results on its website.

Jay is the son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

The result of the bypoll, which was the first electoral contest held in the state after last year’s Assembly election, will be a major boost for the BJP.

It was also seen as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited Nuapada at least six times in the run-up to the election.

The Congress securing the second spot in this election is also significant as it looks to replace the BJD as the main opposition in the state.

For the BJD, which lost power in last year’s Assembly elections, the defeat will further hurt its morale.

The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 83.45 per cent, the highest among the eight by-elections held in the country.

There were 14 candidates in the fray in the bypoll, the voting for which was held on November 11.

The CM said the victory has ushered in a new chapter in the state’s political landscape.

“This victory proves the complete faith and trust of the general public in our government’s policies, ideals, and people-welfare programs. The residents of Nuapada have completely rejected the smear campaigns and false promises of the opposition parties and, by supporting development, have given a clear mandate in favour of the BJP,” he posted on X.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to every citizen of Nuapada while extending hearty congratulations and best wishes to Nuapada’s newly elected MLA, Shri Jay Dholkia,” he added.

Majhi said PM Narendra Modi’s leadership is the sole definition of development.

“Under his ideals and guidance, our government has been working tirelessly day and night for the welfare of Odisha’s residents and the state’s development in the past nearly one-and-a-half years. The support of Nuapada’s residents has given us new inspiration and strength,” he said.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal thanked the people of Nuapada for choosing “development”.

“Nuapada has several problems which could not be resolved by either the BJD or Congress. Therefore, people supported the BJP, which is committed to developing the area,” he told reporters.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, who was in charge of the bypoll for the party, expressed surprise over the margin and alleged that the election was manipulated.

“It is a huge margin, which proves gross manipulation of the election by the BJP, using the government machinery. Though we pointed out several irregularities, the EC observers who were supposed to remain neutral also became mute spectators,” he alleged.

Congress candidate Majhi, who was the runner-up in the 2024 Assembly polls in the seat, alleged that “money played a major role” in the by-election.

“Though my position was very good all along electioneering, the situation changed during the last few days due to the money factor. Money is not god, but nothing less than god,” he said.

PNN & Agencies